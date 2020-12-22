Coronavirus tests to be free to returning passengers at Ben-Gurion Airport

"Check2fly" coronavirus testing will be free to Israelis returning from abroad, the Israel Airports Authority confirmed.Until now, standard tests with results delivered within 14 hours cost NIS 45 and rapid results, available in four hours, cost NIS 135.The move comes as the government approved a plan to require all returnees to isolate in coronavirus hotels on return. People are required to be in quarantine for 14 days, unless they take two coronavirus tests with negative results. Then, they can isolate for only 10 days.