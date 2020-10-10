Coronavirus: Trump advisor Chris Christie released from hospital

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week," Christie tweeted.

Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center last week after consultation with his doctors as a precautionary measure due to his history with asthma.

US President Donald Trump advisor Chris Christie announced on Saturday that he had been released from hospital following his bout with coronavirus.