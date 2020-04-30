Coronavirus update: 15,946 diagnosed, 222 dead, 105 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 30, 2020 20:23
Some 15,946 Israelis tested positive for coronavirus and 222 have died of the illness as of Thursday night, according to the Health Ministry. Currently, the country has 7,163 active cases, 105 of which are considered to be in serious condition.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com