Coronavirus update: 3,335 active cases in Israel, 272 dead

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2020 11:09
The number of active cases of coronavirus in Israel dropped to 3,335 on Monday. Of them, 47 are intubated.
So far, 272 people have died. 
Indonesia reports 496 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 12:26 PM
Malaysia reports 47 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 12:17 PM
Parents of Solomon Tekah file suit against officer who killed him
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 11:51 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.71 million, death toll crosses 312,800
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 10:54 AM
China says premature to immediately begin a COVID-19 investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 10:51 AM
Coronavirus outbreak suspected in south Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 10:34 AM
102 emergency phone line down, public asked to call 100 line instead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 09:27 AM
Duma arson murderer convicted on 3 counts of murder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 09:13 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 342 to 174,697
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 09:12 AM
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 09:10 AM
Coronavirus: Another teacher becomes infected, 35 kids in isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/18/2020 08:19 AM
Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 06:31 AM
Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 04:11 AM
Mexico reports 49,219 cases of coronavirus and 5,177 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 03:59 AM
China reports seven new coronavirus cases, up from five a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2020 03:39 AM
