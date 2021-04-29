Israel's Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash discussed the potential prohibition of travel between Israel and India in light of India's new mutation in an interview with the Galatz radio station on Thursday.
"Hopefully the regulations will pass today and apply as early as this week...Those who come from there will enter hotels, while Israeli citizens will do tests. The entrance to the hotels will be done carefully," Ash said of the proposed plan.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com