Coronavirus: US administered 183.5 million vaccine doses - CDC

Those figures are up from the 178,837,781 doses the CDC said had been administered by April 9, out of 233,591,955 doses delivered.

The agency said 117,142,879 people had received at least one dose, while 70,692,645 people had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

A total of 7,764,006 vaccine doses have been administered in US long-term care facilities, the agency said.

The United States had administered 183,467,709 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 237,791,735 doses as of Saturday morning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.