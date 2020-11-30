The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus: US records 143,333 new cases – CDC

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 05:13
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 28 compared with its previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
In Las Cruces, New Mexico, at the Memorial Medical Center, a family, like many across America, watches and waits while a loved one struggles with COVID in an intensive care ward.
Jose Garcia, 67, has been in the ICU there since Nov. 6 and doesn't appear to be getting better, said his daughter, Carolina Garcia, a nurse for 12 years at the hospital.
She, like her eight brothers and sisters, are praying their father will recover, she said.
"I feel as a nurses, we're seeing a type of nursing we've never seen," she said. "Usually they (patients) come in they come in and get better and go home. This is a whole different ballgame. The virus - it's not getting better."


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Australia demands China apologize for fake image posted on social media
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2020 06:32 AM
Joe Biden to receive first presidential daily briefing today
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2020 02:34 AM
Jordan condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2020 11:25 PM
Rabies-infected wolf captured in the Golan Heights
ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2020 08:01 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 557 new cases diagnosed since midnight
Iraq extends condolences, condemnation for killing of Iranian scientist
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2020 06:42 PM
Ministerial Committee approves 10% pay cut for public sector employees
Ousted Tiberias mayor files appeal to High Court regarding his removal
IDF COVID-19 cases on the rise with 202 testing positive
Law to ensure 5G internet in periphery passes in Ministerial Committee
Oman sends condolences to Iran after scientist killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2020 04:08 PM
UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2020 02:49 PM
Cabinet approves Michael Biton as strategic affairs minister
UK confirms H5N8 bird flu on English turkey farm
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/29/2020 01:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by