The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 18:14
Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it would raise the minimum wage for its hourly staff to $16 per hour starting next week, a dollar more than what its competitors Walmart Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Target Corp pay their staff.
Dozens protest closure of COVID vaccination centers for refugees in TLV
Tibi demands discussion about crime in Arab sector despite Knesset recess
Education Ministry: 11,727 students, 1,075 teachers infected with COVID
Resident of Sderot suspected of stealing 7 Torah scrolls indicted
Syria receives COVID-19 vaccinations from 'friendly country' -state news
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2021 02:38 PM
IDF: West Bank to go into lockdown over Purim, border crossings to close
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,298 test positive, 303 in critical condition
Kiev added as location for rescue flights for Israelis stuck abroad
Police officer suspected of murdering his wife indicted in court
Coronavirus in Israel: 123,000 vaccinated on Wednesday, 4.6 million total
Two families from NY refused entry at airport after falsifying documents
Palestinians confront IDF escorting worshipers to Joseph's Tomb
China: US undermining stability after warship sails through Taiwan Strait
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2021 05:59 AM
Biden revokes Trump proclamation barring many green card applicants
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2021 02:48 AM
US administers 66.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2021 02:00 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by