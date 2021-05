Police arrested a 25-year-old courier, on the suspicion he committed indecent acts on a number of women in the center of Israel, after asking them to "help him get up from the floor."The complaints revealed that the women encountered the messenger in the cities of Givatayim, Ramat Gan and Jaffa when he was lying on the ground and asking for help to get up, and when providing help, he allegedly touched them inappropriately.