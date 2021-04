The Magistrate's Court in Kiryat Ono on Thursday extended by five days the detention of a 59-year-old man from Kiryat Ata who is suspected of raping a seven-year-old girl in the warehouse of a residential building in the city in December.

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday. The suspect's defense attorney, Adv. Yuval Zemer, said that he denies what is attributed to him.