Court finds man guilty of murdering his wife, rules insanity

In the Thursday ruling, the court also found him to have been insane when he committed the crime and acquitted him under the insanity clause. A court in Beersheba found Scotty Newman guilty of strangling his wife to death during an argument which took place in their Yeruham home in January.

Newman phoned the police after the murder and informed the officers he had done it.

He confessed to the murder citing jealousy, and "not having anything to do" as a result of being unemployed which resulted in frequent fights between the two.