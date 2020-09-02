Court orders Jerusalem mayor to explain why protest compounds not vacated

Judge Dr. Chaya Zandberg from the Jerusalem District Court ordered on Wednesday that the Jerusalem municipality and Mayor Moshe Lion explain why the illegal compound on Balfour Street had not been vacated until now.Zandberg said that the municipality has until September 7 to provide an explanation. The decision was made following a petition filed on Sunday against the Jerusalem municipality and mayor by more than 70 Jerusalem residents living near the Prime Minister's Official Residence, the site of almost daily protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."In the past several weeks, the petitioners, residents of the Rehavia and Talbiya neighborhoods in Jerusalem, have been suffering continued disturbances from various protests," the petition read. "Permanent and frequent demonstrations have led to an insufferable situation for the petitioners, who feel like they've lost all sense of law and order – a situation endorsed by the municipality, which isn't taking the proper enforcement measures."The High Court has already rejected a previous petition submitted by residents who requested that the protests be prohibited altogether.