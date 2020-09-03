The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Court releases Rabbi Netanel Shrikki and assistant under house arrest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 11:17
Following the arrest of Rabbi Shrikki under suspicion of committing sexual offenses and his assistant Ariel Moshe under suspicion of disrupting an investigation, the court released the suspects under restrictive conditions.


Shulamit Geri appointed to Bank of Israel CEO
MK Moshe Gafni released from hospital after three weeks
Gantz convenes meeting with security heads ahead of coronavirus cabinet
20-year-old Tel Aviv man arrested on suspicion of raping 17-year-old
Climate activists glue themselves to street outside British parliament
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 11:58 AM
Belarusian leader Lukashenko replaces heads of KGB and security council
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 11:40 AM
Israel passes 975 dead due to coronavirus
Indonesia reports new record in daily coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 11:26 AM
Hamas wants to reach a prisoner exchange deal soon - report
Czechs report highest daily number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic start
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 09:37 AM
Afghanistan to move to Qatar seven prisoners sought by Taliban -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 08:50 AM
India reports record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 07:44 AM
Hamas leader meets with Islamic Jihad secretary general in Beirut
Tropical storm 'Nana' upgraded to hurricane as it sweeps towards Belize
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 07:24 AM
Twitter account of India PM Modi's personal website hacked
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2020 03:08 AM
