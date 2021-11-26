The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Bennett mulls closing Israeli schools to encourage vaccination

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 13:31
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering closing schools to encourage vaccinations for children against COVID-19.
This is a developing story.
Gravesite of Rabbi Shteinman defaced
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 12:22 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 524 new cases, 120 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 12:06 PM
Switzerland reports H5N1 bird flu at animal sanctuary - OIE
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 11:33 AM
Italy, France sign 'historic' new treaty
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 11:17 AM
Accomplice in Eitan Biran kidnap from Italy arrested in Cyprus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 10:05 AM
Two men arrested in murder of 32-year-old woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 09:28 AM
COVID-19: South Africa says UK travel ban over new variant is 'rushed'
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 08:36 AM
Fatal car crash on Highway 1 leaves one dead, one injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 08:31 AM
Three killed in shooting at feminist march in Mexico's Guaymas city
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 06:40 AM
Teenager found unconscious in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 06:14 AM
Couple in their 60s injured in car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2021 05:27 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Myanmar-India border region
By REUTERS
11/26/2021 02:02 AM
Vaccines may be less effective against new coronavirus variant, UK says
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 11:17 PM
Fire in Daliat al-Carmel damages to buildings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 11:15 PM
Large explosion rocks Ramle neighborhood
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 09:56 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by