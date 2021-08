The IDF began giving soldiers the third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID-19 vaccine, even those aged 18-30, as part of the continuation of its vaccination rollout to ensure operational readiness and competence.

An IDF soldier is seen being given the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF established 72 immunization complexes and 10 additional facilities. Combat soldiers and soldiers in training will be given their vaccination dates from their commanders.

Officers can make appointments for their vaccinations.