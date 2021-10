A total of 1,483 new COVID-19 cases in Israel were found Monday out of 104,696 different tests taken as the country's death toll now stands at 8,010.

As of now, 360 patients are in serious condition, 161 of whom are on respirators.

A total of 3,856,772 Israelis have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,703,661 have received two doses and 6,207,918 received one.