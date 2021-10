A total of 2,323 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Monday following 119,879 tests, with a total of 427 patients in serious condition and 187 on respirators.

Currently, 3,772,277 Israelis have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,687,294 having had the second dose and 6,118,119 having had the first dose.

The death toll stands at 7,940.