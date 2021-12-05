The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: 241 new cases, 110 in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 10:06

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2021 10:08
241 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.
Currently, 110 Israelis are in serious condition, 64 of whom are on ventilators.
A total of 4,095,367 Israelis have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,780,555  have gotten two and 6,363,342 have gotten one.
The death toll currently stands at 8,204.

Handicapped ex-IDF paratrooper commits suicide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 10:39 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 50 new cases, 437 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 10:30 AM
COVID in the Palestinian Authority: 100 Omicron cases investigated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 09:54 AM
Hamas' military wing fires test missiles in Gaza sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 08:53 AM
India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 08:13 AM
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 06:56 AM
Indonesia volcanic eruption kills 13; 10 evacuated
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 02:49 AM
Belarus says Ukrainian military helicopter violated its border
By REUTERS
12/04/2021 08:10 PM
Isaac Herzog, UAE's crown prince hold first-ever phone call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , GREER FAY CASHMAN
12/04/2021 06:22 PM
Kremlin confirms Putin-Biden talks to happen on Tuesday
By REUTERS
12/04/2021 05:17 PM
German police find five dead from shooting and stabbing
By REUTERS
12/04/2021 05:15 PM
Hamas threatens Israeli captives as prisoner swap deal stalls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2021 04:42 PM
Indonesia Semeru volcano eruption causes burn injuries
By REUTERS
12/04/2021 03:32 PM
Israeli chef Tom Aviv arrested for attacking abusive dog owner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2021 02:27 PM
Iran says European sides can also propose own drafts in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 07:37 PM
