A total of 3,236 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed on Monday, with a total of 489 patients in serious condition and 197 on respirators.Currently, 3,606,065 Israelis have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,662,909 having had the second dose at least. A total of 6,153,823 Israelis have received at least one jab of the vaccine.