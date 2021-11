A total of 521 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, out of 75,258 tests taken.

There are currently 134 patients in serious condition, 91 of whom are on respirators.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic currently stands at 8,143.

A total of 4,025,397 Israelis have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,756,190 receiving the second dose and 6,259,063 having gotten the first dose.