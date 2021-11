A total of 603 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of 82,309 tests taken.

Currently, 124 patients are in serious condition with 81 on ventilators, while the death toll currently stands at 8,178.

A total of 4,056,586 Israelis have gotten their third COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,768,276 have gotten the second and 6,276,292 have gotten one.