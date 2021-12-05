COVID-19 in Israel: Four new Omicron cases, 11 in total

Four new Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in Israel were confirmed by the Health Ministry on Sunday evening, bringing the total up to 11.

All four new Omicron patients were vaccinated, including the booster shot.

