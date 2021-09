A total of 10,313 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of 155,181 tests administered.

The number of serious patients stands at 689, with 145 on ventilators.

The number of Israelis who received their third COVID-19 vaccine dose is 2,301,792, with 5,490,297 having had two doses and 5,989,999 having received just one.

The death toll stands at 7,082.