"At the moment we're running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day," he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.

"We've now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there's still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centers."

