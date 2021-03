Dicker was one of the first medical officials in Israel to head a coronavirus ward and sacrificed a lot during the first stages of the pandemic, according to Ynet.

While working day and night, Dicker suffered a personal tragedy when his mother passed away during the pandemic. However, despite his loss, Dicker's dedication to his team and patients did not allow him to leave the hospital, even while grieving.

The ceremony will take place on April 14 and will be broadcasted live.

Head of the coronavirus ward at The Rabin Medical Center-Hasharon Campus, in Petah Tikva, Dr. Dror Dicker, was chosen to light a beacon during Israel's 73 Independence Day official ceremony, Ynet reported.