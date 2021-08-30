The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

COVID booster shots 'not a luxury' - WHO Europe head

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 30, 2021 13:05
A third-dose booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccination is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and "not a luxury", the World Health Organization said on Monday.
The WHO said earlier this month data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further increase vaccine inequity between rich and lower-income countries.
"A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster (that is) taken away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab. It's basically a way to keep the most vulnerable safe," Hans Kluge, head of WHO Europe, told a press briefing.
Kluge also said an increase in COVID-19 transmission rates across Europe over the last two weeks, combined with low levels of vaccination in some countries, was "deeply worrying".
For first time since May, building materials allowed into Gaza - report
Coronavirus in IDF: 2,744 soldiers infected
Taliban condemns US attack in Kabul, says civilians were killed - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 11:04 AM
Caldor fire threatens populated areas in California
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 09:57 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,576 new cases, 731 serious cases
Ida weakens into Category 2 Hurricane, says US NHC
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 05:33 AM
Biden to welcome Ukrainian President to White House on Sept 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2021 03:20 AM
Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2021 09:25 PM
14-year-old girl drowns in river in northern Israel
Coronavirus cabinet to meet Monday to discuss schools opening
PM Bennett lands in Israel after meeting with US President Biden
Gov't approves NIS 60 m. to repair Jerusalem area wildfire damage
Fire from Afghan border kills two soldiers - Pakistan Army
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2021 06:44 PM
Body in burning car identified as known criminal - report
Coronavirus in Israel: Booster shot opens to all
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by