BREAKING NEWS

COVID cabinet approves new restrictions as cases soar

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2021 23:31
In a late night meeting on Wednesday, the coronavirus cabinet decided that the Green Pass will apply to everyone over the age of 3  and that gatherings to be limited.
The restrictions will go into effect on August 18th.
FDA expected to authorize COVID vaccine booster shots this week
US says it's watching Polish legislation on media, Holocaust restitution
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 10:34 PM
IDF generals meet UNIFIL head to discuss Lebanon, Hezbollah
Tropical storm Fred over Hispaniola, races toward Cuba and Florida
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 09:17 PM
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 09:06 PM
IDF soldier who killed 11-year-old Palestinian to be investigated
Taliban won't talk peace unless president goes, says Pakistani PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 08:56 PM
10-year-old Israeli boy dies in suspected car crash
Netanyahu to travel to US despite severe travel warning
Israeli prison shuts down as 23 inmates test positive for COVID
COVID in Israel: 10,000 new Pfizer vaccines arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport
Gantz, Mossad head meet with CIA director Burns in Israel
Israeli firefighting planes land in Greece as wildfire rages on
Coronavirus in the IDF: 964 new cases, one in serious condition
EU drugs regulator EMA looking at possible side-effects of COVID vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2021 04:45 PM
