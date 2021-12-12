COVID in Israel: 15 new Omicron cases found, 67 total

Some 15 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were discovered in Israel on Sunday, the Health Ministry announced.

The newly reported cases bring the total of Omicron cases in Israel up to 67. Out of those 67, 13 are not fully vaccinated.

