COVID: New travel restrictions for high-risk countries come into effect

New regulations restricting traveling to countries with a high coronavirus morbidity came into effect on Monday.

Israelis will not be allowed to visit India, South Africa, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico except in very limited circumstances and provided that they obtain the authorization of a special governmental committee.

In addition, all those who have visited these nations within the previous 14 days will be required to enter quarantine – even if they are vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus.

The rules do not apply to layovers of 12 hours or less, provided that the travelers remain in the airport.

The list is set to be updated every two weeks.