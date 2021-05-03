The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

COVID: New travel restrictions for high-risk countries come into effect

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 3, 2021 14:11
New regulations restricting traveling to countries with a high coronavirus morbidity came into effect on Monday.
Israelis will not be allowed to visit India, South Africa, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico except in very limited circumstances and provided that they obtain the authorization of a special governmental committee.
In addition, all those who have visited these nations within the previous 14 days will be required to enter quarantine – even if they are vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus.
The rules do not apply to layovers of 12 hours or less, provided that the travelers remain in the airport.
The list is set to be updated every two weeks.
   
Arab resident of Jerusalem indicted for allegedly attacking haredim
Liberman: UTJ, Shas heads must quit
Unemployment in Israel drops from 8.7% in March to 8% in April - report
Iranian hackers release information of Israeli logistics company Veritas
Coronavirus Committee extends testing requirement for arriving passengers
Coronavirus in Israel: 0.2% tests positive, 5,054,606 fully vaccinated
Mansour Abbas condemns Sunday's terrorist attack at Tapuah Junction
Mount Meron victim Daniel Ambon, 21, to be buried Monday morning
Police officer injured during violent riots in east Jerusalem - report
Twenty six killed in boat accident in Bangladesh
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/03/2021 07:43 AM
Two victims from Tapuah Junction shooting still in ICU
IDF soldier injured in shooting drill
Saudi forces neutralize weapon carrying drone
Otzma Yehudit: 'We will not allow reliance on terrorist supporters'
IDF beefs up forces in West Bank after shooting attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by