The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Crime boss Shalom Domrani released from jail after 6-year incarceration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 07:28
Crime boss Shalom Domrani is set to be released from prison Monday after a 6-year incarceration, following a plea bargain in which he confessed to two counts of attempted murder, illegal weapons supplying, and planning to carry out a crime.
Doumrani was known as the "Boss" and led a powerful crime syndicate in southern Israel.
The Israel Police noted a rise in criminal activity in Ashdod and Ashkelon since the beginning of the year in expectation of his release.
The police fear that his release will ignite a bloody gang war against current and former rivals.
Crime in Arab community: 96th victim killed Monday morning
55-year-old man killed in brawl in Emek Hefer Industrial Park
Bar Lev names members Gilboa Prison escape investigation
Two Jerusalem teens arrested for vandalizing an Israeli flag
Fumio Kishida officially elected Japan's 100th prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/04/2021 08:06 AM
Bus driver lightly injured by rock throwing near Hizma
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold military exercise near Iran border
Two children killed in missile strikes on Yemen's Marib
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 08:57 PM
Coronavirus cabinet begins first meeting in a month
Plane crash kills 8 near Milan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 04:16 PM
EU discussed nuclear talks, Afghanistan with Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 04:12 PM
Gantz talks Iran, Abraham Accords with Jewish US defense officials
IDF opens hotline for disabled veterans
French Catholic Church had estimated 3,000 pedophiles since 1950s
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2021 02:32 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,536 infected
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by