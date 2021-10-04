Crime boss Shalom Domrani released from jail after 6-year incarceration

Crime boss Shalom Domrani is set to be released from prison Monday after a 6-year incarceration, following a plea bargain in which he confessed to two counts of attempted murder, illegal weapons supplying, and planning to carry out a crime.

Doumrani was known as the "Boss" and led a powerful crime syndicate in southern Israel.

The Israel Police noted a rise in criminal activity in Ashdod and Ashkelon since the beginning of the year in expectation of his release.

The police fear that his release will ignite a bloody gang war against current and former rivals.