The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Cuba suspending cash bank deposits in dollars, citing US sanctions

By REUTERS  
JUNE 11, 2021 04:29
Cuba said on Thursday it would temporarily stop accepting cash bank deposits in dollars, blaming tighter US sanctions that are restricting its ability to use greenbacks abroad, although it will still accept transfers.
The move came shortly before the government was due to present its annual resolution to end the crippling, decades-old US trade embargo on the Communist-run country at the United Nations General Assembly.
Some Cubans and analysts speculated it was an attempt to control the black market price of the dollar. That has risen to more than twice the official exchange rate since the import-dependent country started opening stores selling in hard currency and stopped selling greenbacks due to a cash crunch.
Cuban bank account holders will have until June 21 to deposit dollars before the suspension takes effect.
"It is ever more difficult for Cuba to find international banking or financing institutions willing to receive, convert or process US currency in cash," the Cuban Central Bank said in a statement shared by state-run media.
It added that the measure would not affect operations carried out by transfer or deposits in other currencies that are freely convertible and accepted in Cuba.
More than 20 banks have stopped processing transactions involving Cuba since former President Donald Trump tightened US sanctions on the island nation, Central Bank Vice President Yamile Berra Cires said in a roundtable discussion on state television.
For many years, Cuba had a 10% tax on dollars, citing how difficult it was for the government to use them because of the US embargo. But it lifted that tax https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cuba-economy/cuba-broadens-use-of-dollars-eliminates-10-tax-on-greenback-idUSKCN24I011 last year as it opened more shops selling in hard cash rather than in the local currency.
US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, vowed during his campaign to reverse some of Republican Trump's Cuba measures that “have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human rights.”
But he has yet to roll back any measures and his administration has said a shift in policy toward Cuba is not among its top foreign policy priorities.
Two guests onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise test COVID-19 positive
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2021 01:27 AM
Two Jaffa residents moderately injured in shooting
Turkey should pull troops from Afghanistan under 2020 accord
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 11:33 PM
Three Percenters militia men charged for conspiring to attack US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 10:51 PM
Saudi-Led coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 09:35 PM
Suspect arrested for attempting to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center, residents say
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 07:57 PM
US imposes terrorism-related sanctions on several individuals, entities
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 07:30 PM
Egypt abandons Palestinian reconciliation talks amid Hamas, PA dispute
Olympics-Brisbane wins IOC board's approval, set to land 2032 Games
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 07:00 PM
Meretz and Yesh Atid sign coalition agreement
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 06/10/2021 06:31 PM
FDA extends shelf life of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 06:28 PM
US Senate to probe whether legislation needed to combat cyber attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 06:27 PM
Ben-Gvir: Preventing my arrival to Temple Mount is 'end of democracy'
Man who slapped Macron given 4 months jail time - BFM TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2021 06:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by