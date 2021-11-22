The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment, state Assembly probe finds

Cuomo has denied wrongdoing in the past, though he said in August he accepted "full responsibility" for what he called clumsy attempts to be affectionate or humorous.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 17:52

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 19:09
NEW YORK GOV. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City on Monday. (photo credit: SETH WENIG/REUTERS)
NEW YORK GOV. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York City on Monday.
(photo credit: SETH WENIG/REUTERS)
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo engaged in "multiple instances of sexual harassment," used state resources for a book and was "not fully transparent" on the number of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, state lawmakers said on Monday, summarizing the results of an investigation.
"This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history," said state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who in March asked the Assembly's judiciary committee to investigate allegations against Cuomo, who resigned in August.
A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately respond to a call for comment on Monday. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing in the past, though he said in August he accepted "full responsibility" for what he called clumsy attempts to be affectionate or humorous.
Heastie initially asked the judiciary committee to determine whether Cuomo should be removed from office after two women who worked for Cuomo went public with complaints of sexual harassment.
The impeachment effort was mooted by Cuomo's resignation following the release of a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that concluded Cuomo broke federal and state laws by sexually harassing women who worked for him.
NEW YORK Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn last week. (credit: MARY ALTAFFER/REUTERS)NEW YORK Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn last week. (credit: MARY ALTAFFER/REUTERS)
Shortly after Cuomo resigned, his successor, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, revealed that 12,000 more people died of COVID-19 than was reported under Cuomo.
The state Assembly report released on Monday acknowledged "ongoing law enforcement interests into several of the matters covered in this report," and said the report had been prepared "with those interests in mind."
The first prosecution to arise from the misconduct scandal that led to Cuomo's resignation was a criminal complaint charging him with the misdemeanor sex offense of forcible touching, which was filed in October in a court in Albany, the state capital.
Prosecutors in Manhattan, Nassau County, Albany County, Westchester County and Oswego County have also requested evidence from the attorney general's investigation.


