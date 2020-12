Cyber and National Digital Matters Minister Dudi Amsalem entered quarantine on Wednesday after being exposed to a confirmed patient.According to a Facebook post by Amsalem, one of his advisors was diagnosed as a confirmed patient, which required him to self-isolate until December 12. "I'm feeling well and have no symptoms. I would like to thank everyone who has asked for my well-being and to send my best wishes to the Israeli nation," Amsalem wrote.