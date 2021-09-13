The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Cyber arms firm exploits new Apple vulnerability, affects most versions

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 22:28
A cyber surveillance company based in Israel has developed a tool than can break into Apple iPhones with a never-before-seen technique for at least six months, internet security watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday.
The discovery is important because of the critical nature of the vulnerability, which affects all versions of Apple's iOS, OSX, and watchOS, except for those updated on Monday.
The vulnerability exploited by the Israeli firm, named NSO Group, defeats security systems designed by Apple in recent years.
Apple said it fixed the vulnerability in Monday's software update, confirming Citizen Lab's finding. However, an Apple spokesperson declined to comment regarding whether the hacking technique came from NSO Group.
Israeli aircraft crashes near Greece, 2 killed - report
Milk, poultry shortages expected during holidays
Firefighters battling spreading wildfire in Gush Etzion
Egyptian national airline to fly directly to TLV - report
Man arrested for telling a woman he would rape her
Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,706 personnel infected
Holon Municipality architect: the landlords are to blame
Alert activated due to possible terror attack in Jezreel Valley
Tiberias residents evacuated after report of cracks in the building
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,686 new cases, 691 serious cases
Lebanon to receive over 1 billion dollars from the IMF
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 10:28 AM
16 injured in bus crash in southern Israel
Man suspected of stealing money from business he was fired from
Egypt warns Hamas of 'severe' Israeli response to rocket fire - report
Relations of Gilboa Prison escapee arrested in Jenin overnight
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by