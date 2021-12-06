Cyberattack targets grocery store chain in UK

Some Spar grocery stores in Britain have been forced to close because of an online attack, the company said on Monday.

"There has been an online attack on our IT systems which is affecting stores' ability to process card payments, meaning that a number of SPAR stores are currently closed," the company said on Twitter. "We apologize for any inconvenience, we are working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

