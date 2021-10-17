The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cyclist hit, killed by Jeep in Netanya

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 03:30
A man, 30, was hit by a Jeep late Saturday night in Netanya, Israeli media reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 
The cyclist was struck by a Jeep entering the Ari interchange in Netanya. 
Iraqi election: Voter turnout reached 43% -electoral commission
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2021 02:14 AM
Nachman Shai to be considered to head Jewish Agency - report
27-year-old man shot in Ashkelon, in stable condition
Convicted murderer Robert Durst has COVID-19, is on ventilator - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2021 11:51 PM
Man stabbed in Yokne'am Illit convenient store
Motorcyclist killed in collision with bus in Tel Aviv
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,560 new cases, 382 in serious condition
Israeli musician and convicted rapist Yuval Mesner passes away, age 56
Lebanese justice minister says blast probe judge has full authority
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2021 06:37 PM
US offers unspecified payments to Afghan families of drone attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2021 06:29 PM
Family of four stabbed in Rahat
MK Wasserman Lande: Stern should not be an MK or agency chairman
Lebanon judicial council to meet with Beirut blast judge
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2021 03:04 PM
Iran's navy thwarts pirate attack on Iranian tanker - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2021 02:38 PM
Iranian bank chief who transferred millions to Hezbollah sentenced
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/16/2021 02:21 PM
