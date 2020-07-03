Cyprus, UK, degrade Israel’s coronavirus status

Israelis will no longer be allowed to enter Cyprus after the republic's Health Ministry released an updated list of nations whose citizens may enter the country during the coronavirus pandemic, Mako reported on Friday.

The list is composed of two groups, A, with citizens who can enter the country freely, and B, citizens who can enter the country when showing evidence of good health. Israel used to be in group B but now does not appear, meaning that Israelis will no longer be allowed to enter Cyprus until the list is updated. Starting from July 6, entering Cyprus will only be permitted to Cyprus citizens and citizens of countries in lists A and B.

This is a downgrading of Israel’s status which might be related to the increase of reported coronavirus infected persons in the country.

The UK also released an updated list on Friday evening and their list also does not include Israel, nor does it include other countries such as Sweden or the US.