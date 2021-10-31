The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

One killed in Czech cable car accident

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 16:14
One person died after a Czech cable car cabin became detached from its cable on Sunday in the north of the country, while others were rescued from another cabin, a rescue service spokesperson said.
The cable car to the 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) Jested mountain uses two cabins, each operated by a member of staff.
"One cabin fell while on its way down. There was one person inside, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," spokesman Michael Georgiev told Czech Television.
"Fortunately, the other cabin stayed in its normal place, some 15 people were evacuated, they should be without injuries, just suffered mental shock," he said.
