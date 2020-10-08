Czech republic reports 5,335 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day tally

The rise surpassed a previous record of 4,457 reported the previous day as the country of 10.7 million had Europe's fastest per-capita spike in cases in the past two weeks. In total, it has recorded 95,0360 cases since March, along with 829 deaths.

The Czech Republic reported 5,335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.