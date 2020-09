PRAGUE - The Czech Republic reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Thursday, as it widened compulsory wearing of face masks in an attempt to contain the outbreak.As of the end of Sept. 9, the country had 31,036 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,161 new cases identified by labs on that day alone.For Sept. 8, it reported 1,163 new cases, matching neighbouring Germany which has eight times the Czech population.