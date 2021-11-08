The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Czech Senate calls to investigate Hamas for crimes against humanity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 21:37
127 members of the Czech Senate signed a petition that was presented on Monday to the Knesset calling for Hamas to be investigated for crimes against humanity for rocket fire towards Israel during Guardian of the Walls.
"We call on the Czech government to contact the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, inform him of these crimes and ask him to consider the prosecution of those responsible for the rocket fire," the document said.
Speaker of the Knesset Miki Levy stated that "the State of Israel and the Jewish people are grateful to the Czech Republic and the Czech people. You have stood by our side during the most difficult hours since the establishment of the state, we will never forget your contribution to strengthening Israel's security and we will always stand by you."
Poland closes border crossing point with Belarus
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 09:06 PM
Yair Lapid meets with Arkansas governor, discusses innovation ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 09:04 PM
US has seized $6.1 mln tied to Russian ransomware operator -Justice Dept
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 08:07 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah declines to return to government meetings
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 06:24 PM
Belarus-Poland: 3,000-4,000 migrants at border - Polish gov't
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 05:49 PM
29-year-old man arrested for sexual assault, violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 05:42 PM
US worried about increase in ISIS-K attacks in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 05:20 PM
Pfizer could seek broad clearance for COVID-19 vaccine boosters
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 05:15 PM
Pakistan and local Taliban ceasefire to run for one month
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 05:12 PM
Dutch join COP26 deal to end funding of fossil fuels abroad
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 03:55 PM
Iron Dome activated in response to Hamas drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 01:05 PM
Pegasus spyware found on phones of six Palestinian activists - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 12:05 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 498 new cases, 164 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 11:12 AM
Coalition MK Michael Biton says he is against 'Netanyahu law'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 10:01 AM
Iran says US sanctions must be lifted in verifiable process
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 09:44 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by