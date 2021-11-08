Czech Senate calls to investigate Hamas for crimes against humanity

127 members of the Czech Senate signed a petition that was presented on Monday to the Knesset calling for Hamas to be investigated for crimes against humanity for rocket fire towards Israel during Guardian of the Walls.

"We call on the Czech government to contact the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, inform him of these crimes and ask him to consider the prosecution of those responsible for the rocket fire," the document said.

Speaker of the Knesset Miki Levy stated that "the State of Israel and the Jewish people are grateful to the Czech Republic and the Czech people. You have stood by our side during the most difficult hours since the establishment of the state, we will never forget your contribution to strengthening Israel's security and we will always stand by you."