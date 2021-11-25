Danish frigate kills four suspected pirates in Gulf of Guinea

A Danish frigate has killed four pirates in the Gulf of Guinea in an operation aimed at ensuring safe shipping in the region, the Danish military said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the frigate, deployed to the Gulf of Guinea amid heightened security risks from pirates, spotted a vessel it suspected of carrying eight pirates near several commercial ships.

After the frigate fired warning shots, the pirates opened fire against Danish personnel, who in turn shot and killed four pirates and wounded one in self-defense, the Danish Defence said in a statement.

No Danish personnel were hurt in the incident, it said. The remaining four pirates were taken on board the frigate.