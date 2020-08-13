Dannon welcomes UAE-Israel deal, calls for application of sovereignty



As Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, I visited and co-operated with the United Arab Emirates in the fight against the Iranian nuclear program. 1/ I welcome the important agreement led by the Prime Minister @netanyahu As Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, I visited and co-operated with the United Arab Emirates in the fight against the Iranian nuclear program. pic.twitter.com/CobGaVhuRs August 13, 2020

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon welcomed the UAE-Israel agreement signed on Thursday, however responded to the suspension of annexation as part of the agreement, and called for application of sovereignty, saying it is a "step that must take place immediately."He posted to his Twitter account: "I welcome the important agreement led by the Prime Minister @netanyahu. As Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, I visited and co-operated with the United Arab Emirates in the fight against the Iranian program."In an additional Tweet he added that, "at the same time, this diplomatic achievement must not hard the application of #soverignty - a step that must take place immediately."