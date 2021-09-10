Day of Rage: 'We will not rest until prisoners are free' - Hamas

"We will not rest until they are free," said Hamas leader Ismail Radwan on Friday morning, referring to Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons.

Yesterday, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and other Palestinian factions called for a “day of rage” on Friday in protest of Israel’s decision to transfer security prisoners to other prisons following the escape of six inmates from Gilboa Prison earlier this week.

"We will defend you no matter the cost," he added.

Dozens of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) inmates held at Ofer Prison were placed in solitary confinement after they refused to be moved to other prisons, the Israel Prison Service said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority, along with several Palestinian factions, warned Israel against punishing these inmates or harming the fugitives or their families.

Five of the inmates who escaped from Gilboa Prison are members of PIJ. The sixth, Zakaria Zubeidi, belongs to Fatah, the ruling faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. The six men hail from the Jenin area.