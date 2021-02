Accordingly, hotels and other resorts surrounding the Dead Sea will be allowed to reopen for visitors starting Sunday.

Besides people who have been vaccinated, the hotels will allow people who present a negative coronavirus test from the past 72 hours to make reservations, as well. They will also accept people with proof that they already had coronavirus and healed.

The areas of Ein Bokek and Hamei Zohar in southern Israel were designated as "green islands" by the Ministerial Committee for Coronavirus on Friday afternoon.