Deadly car crash kills two, injures 9 in Jerusalem - report

Two individuals died and nine others were injured in a car accident in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, Israeli media reported.The accident took place on Hebron Road in the city. According to N12, the accident was allegedly the result of a minibus driver who crossed a red light.One of the victim's, a 25-year-old, was trapped underneath the minibus and suffered a multi-systemic injury that led to her death.Nine passengers from the involved vehicles suffered injuries of varying degrees and were rushed to different hospitals in the city.