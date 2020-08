The wounded man was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, and then to The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, Petah Tikva, where his death was confirmed.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

A 22-year-old man who was shot on Saturday night in the Arab-Israeli town of Qalunsawe was declared dead on Sunday morning, Israeli media reported.