Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group

The death toll as a result of Myanmar's Feb. 1 coup passed 1,000 on Wednesday, according to an official of the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been recording killings by security forces.

A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to a call to request comment. The military authorities have previously said the AAPP figures, widely cited by international organizations, are exaggerated.

The army has also said scores of members of the security forces have been killed. The AAPP does not include them in its count.