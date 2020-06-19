The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Decision on school-year extension pushed off until Saturday night

The school year was supposed to end on Thursday, June 18 for Israeli secondary schools.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2020 16:03
A picture shows the entrance to the Gymnasia Rehavia high school in Jerusalem on May 29, 2020.The school has been closed after eleven students and seven staff members have been diagnosed with Covid-19. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A picture shows the entrance to the Gymnasia Rehavia high school in Jerusalem on May 29, 2020.The school has been closed after eleven students and seven staff members have been diagnosed with Covid-19.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Education Ministry asked the court for more time to provide additional arguments for why it believes that middle and high school teachers should be required to teach for nine extra days this year.
The court is expected to respond on Friday.
The school year was supposed to end on Thursday, June 18 for Israeli secondary schools. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic which shutdown schools and the economy, the ministry has asked for teachers to help make up some of that time. 
The Education Ministry and the Teachers’ Union, which is responsible for preschools and elementary schools, signed an agreement to add the time but the Teachers’ Association, headed by Ron Erez refused even to come to the negotiating table.
The Teachers’ Union said that if middle and high school educators do not agree, they, too, will not extend the school year.
The association and the ministry have been battling it out in court and a decision was supposed to be reached on Friday. The Education Ministry is asking to push the decision to Saturday night.
While teachers argue that they worked during the physical shutdown of the school and should not be asked to extend the year without pay, newly appointed Education Minister Yoav Gallant has called on teachers to “help hold up the stretcher,” an IDF term that means to take one for the team.


