Gantz, Lloyd Austin talk Iranian threat following 'Mercer Street'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday afternoon.

The conversation focused on Iranian aggression in the region and on the attack on Mercer Street in particular.

Gantz thanked Austin for the leadership shown in the US response to the attack, which included the rapid investigation and condemnation of the Iranian aggression. He also stressed that additional action is needed in order to prevent their activities, and particularly their nuclear activities from increasing.

They also discussed the ongoing situation in Lebanon, as Israel is asking the international community and the US in particular to demand from the Lebanese government an end to rocket launches at Israel.

The call was scheduled prior to the rocket attacks in northern Israel earlier on Friday.

Gantz reiterated to Austin that Israel is prepared for any scenario, and will continue to operate against Hezbollah and any other Iranian proxies in order to defend Israeli citizens. He differentiated, however, between Hezbollah and Lebanon as a whole, saying that Israel is prepared to provide Lebanon with humanitarian aid through the international community or from Israel territory should it be needed.